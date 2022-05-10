Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.53% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,670,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

