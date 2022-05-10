Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,697,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. 5,638,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

