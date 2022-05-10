Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 424,591 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.63% of Eaton worth $2,502,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

