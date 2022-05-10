Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 502,495 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,149,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 502,495 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,870,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

SHW traded down $10.60 on Tuesday, hitting $266.37. 2,208,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

