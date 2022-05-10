Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.08. 85,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.11.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
