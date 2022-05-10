Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 787 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.08. 40,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.86 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

