Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 101,669 Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $596,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 41,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.