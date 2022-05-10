Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $316,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $46.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,296.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,598.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,746.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.