Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.