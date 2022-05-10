Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $505,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 749,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

