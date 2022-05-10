Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.