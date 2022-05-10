Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $831,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

SYK traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,929. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average of $259.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

