Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,590. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $108.52 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.