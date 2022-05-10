Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 11,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,465. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

In other news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

