Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

KKR traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,554. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

