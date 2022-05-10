Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,601 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.