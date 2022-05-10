Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.90. 124,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.52 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

