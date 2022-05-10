Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $114.08. 10,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,223. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

