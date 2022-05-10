Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,704. The stock has a market cap of $531.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

