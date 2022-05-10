Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

BSCN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 596,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

