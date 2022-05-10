MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCFT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

