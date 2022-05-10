MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MCFT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.
MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.