Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.97. Materialise shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 8,587 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $791.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Materialise by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

