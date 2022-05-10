Matrix AI Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $271,409.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $2.68 million and $271,409.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00259295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017815 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

