Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

MTRX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 22,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

