Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,237,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matterport by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

