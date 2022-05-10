Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-$30.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.02 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 13,237,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Matterport has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after buying an additional 736,624 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matterport by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 195,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Matterport by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.