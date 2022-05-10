Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.47)-($0.52) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $125-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.18 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,237,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

