Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Head to Head Comparison

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.13%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 271.07%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.49% -60.80% -24.68% Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.47 -$254.52 million ($6.56) -1.66 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 4.41 -$26.53 million N/A N/A

Valens Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

