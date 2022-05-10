Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $20.29 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

