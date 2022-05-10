Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFIN. B. Riley reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 28.27%. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,633,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

