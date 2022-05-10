MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Contrast

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Cannabis and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 297.73%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% MedAvail -198.00% -121.31% -83.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 4.80 -$8.87 million N/A N/A MedAvail $22.13 million 3.27 -$43.81 million ($1.33) -1.65

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MedAvail.

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Cannabis beats MedAvail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MedAvail (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc., a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology. The company's MedCenter enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist. It also owns and operates SpotRx, a retail pharmacy platform. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 81 MedCenter kiosks. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.