Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE MCY opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $67.58.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

