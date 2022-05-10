Metronome 1-Day Volume Tops $32,745.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00006421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $32,745.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00521777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037414 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00097523 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.70 or 2.03560029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,075,567 coins and its circulating supply is 13,930,993 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

