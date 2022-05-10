Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $138.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.