MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Lawrence Phelan Sells 5,750 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $21,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Lawrence Phelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,268 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,882.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 751,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,446. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company has a market cap of $392.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.92. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

