Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.96 million and $57.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,640,933,665 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

