Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 25% This Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2,270.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00151601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102198 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,637,902,429 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

