MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $9,554.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.95 or 0.07589940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00257655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.00742945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00076849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00515327 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005553 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

