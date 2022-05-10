Mirrored Apple Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.78 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $182.51 or 0.00583163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 32,740 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

