Mizuho Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.76.

EBAY stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

