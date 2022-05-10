Mizuho Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $150.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

NYSE RNG opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after buying an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

