MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 44.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $105,846.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

