Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5-$55.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.75 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 172,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

