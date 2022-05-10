Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

MODN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,719. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

