Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 172,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,719. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $818.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Model N by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

