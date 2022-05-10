Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

