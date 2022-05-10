Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.67 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $19,916.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00531265 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

