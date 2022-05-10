MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of MongoDB worth $72,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,167 shares of company stock valued at $58,845,861. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
