Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 866,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 439,229 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,419. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

