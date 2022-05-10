MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
