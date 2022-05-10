MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MRC Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

